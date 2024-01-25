Joke of the Day for January 25, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is nothing but net! Here's a silly that will have you swimming.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why couldn't the little fish play basketball?

Answer: He was afraid of the net.

Today's Joke of the Day is nothing but net!
Today's Joke of the Day is nothing but net!  © Collage: Unsplash/Markus Spiske & Gábor Szűts

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for January 24, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 24, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 23, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 23, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 22, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 22, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 21, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 21, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 20, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for January 20, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Day for January 19, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 19, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 18, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 18, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 17, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 17, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Markus Spiske & Gábor Szűts

More on Joke of the Day: