Joke of the Night for January 24, 2026: A kitty silly this Caturday
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with kitty silly! Here's one for Caturday to make you giggle.
Joke of the Day
What did one cat say to the other complaining cat ?
"Tail me about it."
Cover photo: Unsplash/Anna Tikhonova