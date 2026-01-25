Joke of the Day for January 25, 2026: A smile for the snowstorm
Snowed in? Your Joke of the Day has arrived on time for this snowstorm-filled Sunday! Here's a chilly silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
How did Frosty know the audience loved his performance?
He got a standing snow-vation.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Eilis Garvey