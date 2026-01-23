Joke of the Day for January 23, 2026: A Fri-yay funny!

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a Fri-yay funny! Here's one to help you usher in the weekend this Friday.

Joke of the Day

Why did Friday work out?

It was a weak day.

