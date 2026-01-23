Joke of the Day for January 23, 2026: A Fri-yay funny!
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a Fri-yay funny! Here's one to help you usher in the weekend this Friday.
Joke of the Day
Why did Friday work out?
It was a weak day.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Sincerely Media