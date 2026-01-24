Joke of the Day for January 24, 2026: A cat funny for a Caturday laugh!
Your Joke of the Day has arrived on time for Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.
Joke of the Day
What kind of cats teach college classes?
Purr-fessors.
