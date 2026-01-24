Joke of the Day for January 24, 2026: A cat funny for a Caturday laugh!

Your Joke of the Day has arrived on time for Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.

Joke of the Day for January 19, 2026: Start your week with a laugh

Joke of the Night for January 20, 2026: Splish splashing some silly

Joke of the Day for January 21, 2026: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for January 21, 2026: A piggy funny to make you smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

