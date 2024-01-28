Joke of the Day for January 28, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a funny that's music to your ears! Here's a bit of bathroom humor to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What musical instrument is kept in the bathroom?
Answer: A tuba toothpaste.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Content Pixie