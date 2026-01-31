Joke of the Day for January 31, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday!

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten around.

Joke of the Day

Why did the mama cat put stamps on her kittens?

She wanted to mail a litter.

Joke of the Day for January 31, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday!
Joke of the Day for January 31, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday!  © Unsplash/Kym Ellis

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for January 30, 2026: A foodie funny Joke of the Night for January 30, 2026: A foodie funny
Joke of the Day for January 30, 2026: A Friday funny Joke of the Day for January 30, 2026: A Friday funny
Joke of the Night for January 29, 2026: A puppy funny Joke of the Night for January 29, 2026: A puppy funny
Joke of the Day for January 29, 2026: A doggone funny one Joke of the Day for January 29, 2026: A doggone funny one
Joke of the Night for January 28, 2026: Some animal antics Joke of the Night for January 28, 2026: Some animal antics
Joke of the Day for January 28, 2026: A beary funny one Joke of the Day for January 28, 2026: A beary funny one
Joke of the Night for January 27, 2026: A clucking chuckler! Joke of the Night for January 27, 2026: A clucking chuckler!
Joke of the Day for January 27, 2026: An animal funny Joke of the Day for January 27, 2026: An animal funny

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Kym Ellis

More on Joke of the Day: