Joke of the Day for January 31, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday!
Your Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten around.
Joke of the Day
Why did the mama cat put stamps on her kittens?
She wanted to mail a litter.
