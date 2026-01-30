Joke of the Night for January 30, 2026: A foodie funny

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a foodie funny. Here's one to help you relish the weekend!

Joke of the Day

What do condiments do during the weekend?

Ketchup on their sleep.

Joke of the Night for January 30, 2026: A foodie funny.
Joke of the Night for January 30, 2026: A foodie funny.  © Unsplash/Debby Hudson

