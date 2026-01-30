Joke of the Night for January 30, 2026: A foodie funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a foodie funny. Here's one to help you relish the weekend!
Joke of the Day
What do condiments do during the weekend?
Ketchup on their sleep.
