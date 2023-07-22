Joke of the Day for July 22, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is hammering away at the funnies. Here's to hitting the nail on the head with laughter!
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a builder's least favorite type of nails to hammer?
Answer: Fingernails.
Check out more jokes here:
Cover photo: Unsplash/Bernard Hermant