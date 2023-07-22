Joke of the Day for July 22, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is hammering away at the funnies. Here's to hitting the nail on the head with laughter!

Joke of the Day

Question: What is a builder's least favorite type of nails to hammer?

Answer: Fingernails.

Today's Joke of the Day is building up your weekend with laughs.
