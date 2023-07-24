Joke of the Day for July 24, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is saying, "Later Alligator" to the blues, and hello to the laughs! Here's a punny funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call an alligator wearing a vest?
A: An investigator.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ansie Potgieter