Joke of the Day for July 26, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day will have you saying, "Ahoy matey" to the funnies. Here's a silly to help you find something better than buried treasure: laughter!

Joke of the Day

Question: How do you make a pirate furious?

Answer: Take away the "p."

It's "X marks the spot" for today's Joke of the Day
It's "X marks the spot" for today's Joke of the Day  © Unsplash/Jakob Rosen

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

