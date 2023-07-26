Joke of the Day for July 26, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day will have you saying, "Ahoy matey" to the funnies. Here's a silly to help you find something better than buried treasure: laughter!
Joke of the Day
Question: How do you make a pirate furious?
Answer: Take away the "p."
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jakob Rosen