Joke of the Day for July 26, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day will have you saying, "Ahoy matey" to the funnies. Here's a silly to help you find something better than buried treasure: laughter!

Answer: Take away the "p."

Question: How do you make a pirate furious?

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!