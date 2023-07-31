Joke of the Day for July 31, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a bite of funny! Here's a food-filled treat to devour your week with a smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the steak say to the fork when it got too close?

Answer: "You want a piece of me?"

Today's Joke of the Day is a bite of funny!
Today's Joke of the Day is a bite of funny!  © Unsplash/José Ignacio Pompé

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for July 30, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for July 29, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for July 28, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for July 27, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for July 26, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for July 25, 2023: Get your funny on for Christmas in July
Joke of the Day for July 24, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for July 23, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/José Ignacio Pompé

More on Joke of the Day: