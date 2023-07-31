Joke of the Day for July 31, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a bite of funny! Here's a food-filled treat to devour your week with a smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the steak say to the fork when it got too close?
Answer: "You want a piece of me?"
