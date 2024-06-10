Joke of the Day for June 10, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is kicking off your week with the funnies! Here's a silly one to spread some smiles.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why can't you sue if the airport loses your luggage?
Answer: You've already lost your case.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Caroline Selfors