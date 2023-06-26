Joke of the Day for June 26, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 as a reader submission. Here's a healthy dose of laughs to fill your diet with fun.

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the leafy vegetable say in church?

Answer: Lettuce pray.

Today's Joke of the Day is a veggie tale!  © Collage: Unsplash/Karl Fredrickson & Gabriel Mihalcea

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

