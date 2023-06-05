Joke of the Day for June 5, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is for all the techies out there! Here's your daily dose of funny to make your friends chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the computer squeak?
Answer: Someone stepped on its mouse.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Luis Villafranca