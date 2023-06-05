Joke of the Day for June 5, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is for all the techies out there! Here's your daily dose of funny to make your friends chuckle.

Answer: Someone stepped on its mouse.

Question: Why did the computer squeak?

