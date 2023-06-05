Joke of the Day for June 5, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is for all the techies out there! Here's your daily dose of funny to make your friends chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the computer squeak?

Answer: Someone stepped on its mouse.

Today's Joke of the Day is a computer-themed treat.  © Unsplash/Luis Villafranca

