Joke of the Day for March 14, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is rising and shining with the funnies! Here's one to serve up some laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why were the toast and eggs turned away at the restaurant?
Answer: They didn't serve breakfast there.
