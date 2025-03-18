Joke of the Day for March 18, 2025: Funny animal jokes to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is so stinkin' silly! Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the judge say when the skunk walked into the courtroom?
Answer: "Odor in the court!"
