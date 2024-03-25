Joke of the Day for March 25, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a spicy silly! Here's some funny business to kick up your laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: How can you tell a nosy pepper from a regular pepper?
Answer: It gets jalapeño business!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Phillip Larking