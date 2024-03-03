Joke of the Day for March 3, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is signed, sealed, and delivering your laughs! Here's one to make you smile.

Question: What word starts and ends with an e, and has only one letter in it?

Joke of the Day for February 28, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for February 28, 2024: The best jokes before bed

Joke of the Day for February 29, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for February 29, 2024: The best jokes for Leap Day

Joke of the Day for March 1, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for March 1, 2024: The best jokes before bed

Joke of the Day for March 2, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Night for March 2, 2024: The best jokes before bed

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

