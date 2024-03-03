Joke of the Day for March 3, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is signed, sealed, and delivering your laughs! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What word starts and ends with an e, and has only one letter in it?
Answer: Envelope.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Lucas George Wendt