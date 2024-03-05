Joke of the Day for March 5, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is working overtime to make you laugh! Here's a lighthearted funny to bring you a smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why shouldn't you tell jokes about unemployed people?
Answer: None of them work.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Matt Noble