Joke of the Day for March 5, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is working overtime to make you laugh! Here's a lighthearted funny to bring you a smile.

Answer: None of them work.

Question: Why shouldn't you tell jokes about unemployed people?

