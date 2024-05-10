Joke of the Day for May 10, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is going nuts for the funnies! Here's a beachy silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What's brown, hairy, and wears sunglasses?

Answer: A coconut on vacation.

Joke of the Day for May 10, 2024.
Joke of the Day for May 10, 2024.  © Collage: Unsplash/Corentin Largeron & Kiran CK

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for May 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 9, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 9, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 8, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 8, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 8, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 8, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 7, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 7, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 7, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 7, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 6, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 6, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 6, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 6, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Corentin Largeron & Kiran CK

More on Joke of the Day: