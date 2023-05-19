Joke of the Day for May 19, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 as a reader submission. Here's a funny that could keep you up at night... with laughter!

Joke of the Day

Question: What does a dyslexic agnostic insomniac do at night?

Answer: They lay in bed staring at the ceiling wondering if there really is a dog.

Today's Joke of the Day is a thought-provoking funny – with a puppy twist!
