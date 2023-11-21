Joke of the Day for November 21, 2023: Get your funny on with Thanksgiving jokes
Today's Joke of the Day is a talkative Turkey Day treat. Here's a holiday funny to get you in the silly spirit.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why is Thanksgiving a great holiday for gossip?
Answer: Because the best part are the side dishes.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Pro Church Media