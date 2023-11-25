Joke of the Day for November 25, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the best day of the week: Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why does a cat love watching Netflix?

Answer: They can always press paws.

Today's Joke of the Day is a cat funny.  © Unsplash/Sindy Süßengut

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Sindy Süßengut

