Joke of the Day for November 25, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the best day of the week: Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.

Answer: They can always press paws.

Joke of the Day for November 17, 2023: Get your funny on with Thanksgiving jokes

Joke of the Day for November 18, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Day for November 19, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for November 20, 2023: Get your funny on with Thanksgiving jokes

Joke of the Day for November 21, 2023: Get your funny on with Thanksgiving jokes

Joke of the Day for November 22, 2023: Get your funny on with Thanksgiving jokes

Joke of the Day for November 23, 2023: Get your funny on with Thanksgiving jokes

Joke of the Day for November 24, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

