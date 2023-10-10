Joke of the Day for October 10, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 as a reader submission from Jim. Here's a fishy funny that's a joyride full of laughs.

Joke of the Day

Two fish are in a tank.

One fish looks at the other and asks: "Do you know how to drive this thing?"

Today's Joke of the Day is fishy fun.  © Unsplash/Alexander AV3RKIN

