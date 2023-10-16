Joke of the Day for October 16, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season
We're celebrating spooky season with a Joke of the Day that's wickedly funny! Here's a silly to help release that writer's block.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why is the graveyard the best place for authors to write?
Answer: Because there are so many plots.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Zach Lezniewicz