Joke of the Day for October 17, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season
We're celebrating spooky season in the days leading up to Halloween with a Joke of the Day that will make you cackle! Here's a frightening funny.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a ghost's favorite play?
Answer: Romeo and Ghouliet.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Zetong Li