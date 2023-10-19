Joke of the Day for October 19, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
Spooky season is in full swing, as our Joke of the Day takes on some Halloween fun! Here's one to pump up your smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the pumpkin look so happy?
Answer: Because life is gourd.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
