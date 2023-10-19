Joke of the Day for October 19, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Spooky season is in full swing, as our Joke of the Day takes on some Halloween fun! Here's one to pump up your smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the pumpkin look so happy?

Answer: Because life is gourd.

Today's Joke of the Day is pumping up the laughs.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

