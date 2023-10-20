Joke of the Day for October 20, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Halloween is around the corner, and our Joke of the Day is getting into the spooky spirit! Here's one to pump you up with laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What happened to the pumpkin who drank too much?

Answer: It got smashed.

Today's Joke of the Day is a smash!
