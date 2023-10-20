Joke of the Day for October 20, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
Halloween is around the corner, and our Joke of the Day is getting into the spooky spirit! Here's one to pump you up with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What happened to the pumpkin who drank too much?
Answer: It got smashed.
