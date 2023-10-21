Joke of the Day for October 21, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Halloween is coming up, and our Joke of the Day is celebrating both Caturday and the spooky spirit! Here's one to celebrate the comedic scaredy-cat in us all.

Joke of the Day

Question: What was the black cat's favorite Halloween candy?

Answer: A Kit-Kat!

Today's Joke of the Day is wishing you a spooky Caturday.
Today's Joke of the Day is wishing you a spooky Caturday.  © Unsplash/Anton Ponomarenko

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for October 20, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes Joke of the Day for October 20, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
Joke of the Day for October 19, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes Joke of the Day for October 19, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
Joke of the Day for October 18, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes Joke of the Day for October 18, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
Joke of the Day for October 17, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season Joke of the Day for October 17, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season
Joke of the Day for October 16, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season Joke of the Day for October 16, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season
Joke of the Day for October 15, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season Joke of the Day for October 15, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season
Joke of the Day for October 14, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for October 14, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Day for October 13, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 13, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Anton Ponomarenko

More on Joke of the Day: