Joke of the Day for October 21, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes for Caturday
Halloween is coming up, and our Joke of the Day is celebrating both Caturday and the spooky spirit! Here's one to celebrate the comedic scaredy-cat in us all.
Joke of the Day
Question: What was the black cat's favorite Halloween candy?
Answer: A Kit-Kat!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Anton Ponomarenko