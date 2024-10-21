Joke of the Day for October 21, 2024: The best autumn jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's a silly that's falling for the funnies.
Joke of the Day
Question: What's the best way to make an oak tree laugh?
Answer: Tell it acorn-y joke!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Aleksandr Sobolev