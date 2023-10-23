Joke of the Day for October 23, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
Halloween week is almost here, so our Joke of the Day is getting into the spooky sillies! Here's a yummy one to put the "Boo" in your scoop.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a ghost's favorite flavor of ice cream?
Answer: Boo-berry.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: IMAGO/Pond5 Images