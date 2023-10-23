Joke of the Day for October 23, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Halloween week is almost here, so our Joke of the Day is getting into the spooky sillies! Here's a yummy one to put the "Boo" in your scoop.

Joke of the Day

Question: What is a ghost's favorite flavor of ice cream?

Answer: Boo-berry.

Yum! Today's Joke of the Day is a ghostly one.
