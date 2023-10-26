Joke of the Day for October 26, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
Halloween is almost upon us, so let's get into the spirit with a spooky Joke of the Day! Here's one that's bone-chillingly funny.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are there always fences around graveyards?
Answer: Because people are dying to get in.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nikola Johnny Mirkovic