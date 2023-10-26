Joke of the Day for October 26, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

Halloween is almost upon us, so let's get into the spirit with a spooky Joke of the Day! Here's one that's bone-chillingly funny.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why are there always fences around graveyards?

Answer: Because people are dying to get in.

People are dying to read today's Joke of the Day.
People are dying to read today's Joke of the Day.

