Joke of the Day for October 26, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

Halloween is almost upon us, so let's get into the spirit with a spooky Joke of the Day ! Here's one that's bone-chillingly funny.

Answer: Because people are dying to get in.

Question: Why are there always fences around graveyards?

