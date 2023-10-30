Joke of the Day for October 30, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
All Hallows Eve is here, and the Joke of the Day is kicking it off right. Here's one to scare you silly.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where is a ghost's favorite place to go on vacation?
Answer: Maliboo.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Febe Vanermen