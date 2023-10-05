Joke of the Day for October 5, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a dinosaur-sized silly! Here's a funny that won't make your laughter go extinct.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why can't you hear a Pterodactyl going to the bathroom?
Answer: Because their "p" is always silent.
Cover photo: imago/Panthermedia