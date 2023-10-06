Joke of the Day for October 6, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a schmear of silly! Here's a funny that will brighten your breakfast with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: How do you stop a bagel from running away?
Answer: Put lox on it.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Christine Siracusa