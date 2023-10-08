Joke of the Day for October 8, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a rockin' funny! Here's a sweet silly to keep your laughs jamming along.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call a bunch of strawberries playing the guitar?

Answer: A jam band.

Today's Joke of the Day is a jam.  © Collage: Unsplash/Luana Azevedo & Allec Gomes

