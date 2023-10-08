Joke of the Day for October 8, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a rockin' funny! Here's a sweet silly to keep your laughs jamming along.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a bunch of strawberries playing the guitar?
Answer: A jam band.
