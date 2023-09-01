Joke of the Day for September 1, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day

Today's Joke of the Day will have you buzzing with laughs! Here's some funny buzz-ness to help you ring in September with a smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What's the smartest bug?

Answer: A spelling bee.

Today's Joke of the Day has caught the funny buzz!  © Unsplash/Nemichandra Hombannavar

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

