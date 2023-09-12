Joke of the Day for September 12, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 as a reader submission from Steven Eisenpreis in New York, New York. Here's a T-Swift funny to help you Shake It Off with some laughs.

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Joke of the Day

Question: What did Taylor Swift say when her date wanted to take her to the New York Philharmonic?

Answer: "We are never ever getting Bach together!"

Today's Joke of the Day features a Taylor Swift funny.  © RODRIGO OROPEZA / AFP (TAG24 edit)

