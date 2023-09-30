Joke of the Day for September 30, 2023: Get your Caturday funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is kicking off the weekend in Caturday style! Here's a playful funny to make you laugh right meow.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are cats so good at playing video games?
Answer: Because they have nine lives.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Alvan Nee & Javier Martínez