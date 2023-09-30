Joke of the Day for September 30, 2023: Get your Caturday funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is kicking off the weekend in Caturday style! Here's a playful funny to make you laugh right meow.

Answer: Because they have nine lives.

Question: Why are cats so good at playing video games?

Joke of the Day for September 22, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 23, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 24, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 25, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 26, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 27, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 28, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 29, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

