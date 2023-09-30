Joke of the Day for September 30, 2023: Get your Caturday funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is kicking off the weekend in Caturday style! Here's a playful funny to make you laugh right meow.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why are cats so good at playing video games?

Answer: Because they have nine lives.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday!  © Collage: Unsplash/Alvan Nee & Javier Martínez

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for September 29, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 29, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 28, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 28, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 27, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 27, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 26, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 26, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 25, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 25, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 24, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 24, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 23, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 23, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 22, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 22, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Alvan Nee & Javier Martínez

More on Joke of the Day: