Joke of the Day for September 30, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a funny to kickstart your morning! Here's a silly to chow down on to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why don't grains like breakfast?
Answer: They're afraid of cereal killers.
Cover photo: Unsplash/David Streit