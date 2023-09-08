Joke of the Day for September 8, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 as reader submission. Here's a funny that's a hole-in-one!
Joke of the Day
The terrible golfer was having one of his worst rounds ever. The caddy was no help at all, and the golfer finally shouted, "You must be the worst caddy in the world!" The caddy coolly replied, "No, sir. That would be too much of a coincidence."
