Joke of the Day for September 8, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 8, 2023

The terrible golfer was having one of his worst rounds ever. The caddy was no help at all, and the golfer finally shouted, "You must be the worst caddy in the world!" The caddy coolly replied, "No, sir. That would be too much of a coincidence."

Today's Joke of the Day is an ace!  © Unsplash/Courtney Cook

