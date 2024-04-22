Joke of the Night for April 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a funny that's spot on!
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the Dalmatian say after dessert?
Answer: "That hit the spot!"
