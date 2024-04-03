Joke of the Night for April 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some sillies. Here's a yummy funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do seagulls fly over the sea?
Answer: If they flew over the bay, they'd be bagels.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/ Ibrahim Rifath & Diane Alkier