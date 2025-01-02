Joke of the Night for January 2, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a windy funny! Here's one to make you chuckle before bed.
Joke of the Night
Question: What was the windmill's favorite music?
Answer: It had always been a heavy metal fan.
