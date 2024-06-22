Joke of the Night for June 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here with some kitty sillies for Caturday! Here's the purr-fect funny before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call your cat's dad's dad?
Answer: Grand-paw.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Louis Droege