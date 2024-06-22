Joke of the Night for June 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is here with some kitty sillies for Caturday! Here's the purr-fect funny before your ZZZs.

Question: What do you call your cat's dad's dad?

Answer: Grand-paw.

