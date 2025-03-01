Joke of the Night for March 1, 2025: The best Caturday jokes to make you laugh

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to close out your Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why was the scaredy-cat looking so hard at her kitten's teeth?

Answer: She was searching for canines.

Joke of the Night for March 1, 2025: The best Caturday jokes to make you laugh.
Joke of the Night for March 1, 2025: The best Caturday jokes to make you laugh.  © Collage: Unsplash/Pedro Sanz & amirhosein esmaeili

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for March 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for March 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for February 28, 2025: The best animal jokes to crack you up Joke of the Night for February 28, 2025: The best animal jokes to crack you up
Joke of the Day for February 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 27, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for February 27, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for February 27, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 27, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 26, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for February 26, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for February 26, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 26, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 25, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for February 25, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Pedro Sanz & amirhosein esmaeili

More on Joke of the Day: