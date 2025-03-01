Joke of the Night for March 1, 2025: The best Caturday jokes to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to close out your Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why was the scaredy-cat looking so hard at her kitten's teeth?
Answer: She was searching for canines.
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Pedro Sanz & amirhosein esmaeili