Joke of the Night for March 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs. Here's one that's picking up steam before bed to helpy you laugh the day away.
Joke of the Night
Question: How do baby trains eat?
Answer: They choo choo.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Andy Holmes