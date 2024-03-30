Joke of the Night for March 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with a smile! Here's a funny you can count on to laugh your way to bed.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the little boy say to his fingers?

Answer: "Come on, I’m counting on you."

Joke of the Night for March 30, 2024.
Joke of the Night for March 30, 2024.  © Unsplash/Luis Quintero

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for March 30, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for March 30, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for March 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 29, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 29, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 28, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 28, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 27, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 27, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 26, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 26, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Luis Quintero

More on Joke of the Day: