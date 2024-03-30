Joke of the Night for March 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with a smile! Here's a funny you can count on to laugh your way to bed.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the little boy say to his fingers?
Answer: "Come on, I’m counting on you."
