Joke of the Night for May 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a funny before you catch some ZZZs.

Joke of the Day

Question: Where do sea cows sleep?

Answer: In barn-acles.

Joke of the Night for May 29, 2024.
Joke of the Night for May 29, 2024.  © Unsplash/May Gauthier

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for May 29, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 29, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 28, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 28, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 27, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 27, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 26, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 26, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 26, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 26, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 25, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for May 25, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/May Gauthier

More on Joke of the Day: